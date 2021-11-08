Colby Covington wants to end the career of ‘Dirtbag’ Jorge Masvidal | Video

It didn't take long for former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington to zero in on his next opponent after his second loss to champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 268 main event on Saturday.

During the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, Covington set his sights on former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal. The two have become rivals in recent years. Masvidal is scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. Covington thinks Masvidal should pull out of that fight.

"I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with me and my former roommate 'Street Judas' Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon 'Scott' and we should just run it," Covington said. "That's a heated rivalry. He talked so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me."

"I just want to hold these people accountable for the way they run their mouth in the media, and it makes sense."

Covington is willing to face the No. 7 ranked Masvidal even if he loses to No. 3 ranked Edwards. A loss to Edwards would put Masvidal on a three-fight losing streak. He's coming off back-to-back losses to champion Usman.

"If he (Masvidal) goes ahead with that Leon 'Scott' fight, Hunter Campbell, I just pray to you, please God don't cut him after that third loss in a row. Save him around and let me be the one that ends his career," Covington said.

