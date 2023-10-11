Cody Bellinger shares his gratitude in a recent social media post originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cody Bellinger expressed his gratitude for an incredible season with the Cubs in a recent social media post.

"To the fans, teammates, organization, thank you for an unforgettable season from my family and I!" Bellinger captioned the post on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyRGnGnRcKZ

The comments were flooded with what any Cubs fan in the comment section would say --- clamors for him to remain on the North Side. That, along with Dodger fans pleading with the lefty to come back to his native team.

Bellinger rejuvenated his career with the Cubs this past season. He hit .307 from the plate and recorded a .811 OPS, too. He hit 26 home runs and knocked in 97 runs in the regular season.

He was strong on defense, too, finishing with five defensive runs saved in center field.

Bellinger signed a one-year deal worth $17.5 million with the Cubs last offseason, meaning he will be a free agent this winter. The Cubs opted not to trade him at last season's trade deadline, despite rumors the Cubs would try to sell high on his value.

Last week, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer mentioned his interest in returning Bellinger.

“We sat down with him on Sunday. We’ve had a really good dialogue,” Hoyer said. “He loves Wrigley Field, and the fans, and I think his experience was fantastic. We’d love to bring him back.

“We’ll have a lot of conversations with him. It’s going to be a process. It’s going to play out for a while. I think the world of Cody, and we’re certainly going to be in communication.”

