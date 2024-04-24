Cody Bellinger heads to IL after collision with outfield wall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs' star Cody Bellinger fractured his right rib crashing into the outfield wall while trying to make a catch in Tuesday's game against the Astros, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told "Parkins and Spiegel" on 670 The Score.

"We're gonna put him on the injured list," Counsell said. "It's kind of unknown yet in terms of when he'll return. But obviously tough news."

Cody Bellinger exited the game after this play.



Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs' No. 1 ranked prospect, has been called up from Triple-Iowa in a corresponding move.

This is the second incident in consecutive seasons where Bellinger has hit the injured list after running into the wall in a game against the Astros.

"I didn't feel much at first," Bellinger told reporters after Tuesday's game. "And then as the innings went on, it started to get a little more uncomfortable."

In 22 games this season, Bellinger is batting .226 with five home runs and a team-leading 17 RBIs.

