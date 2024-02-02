Coby White sounds off after monster night in Bulls win over Hornets

Since their ugly start to the season, the Chicago Bulls have been playing fairly well. They’ve climbed their way back into the Play-In Tournament picture, but heading into their game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, they had lost two of their last three games. And then they lost that one, too.

The Raptors had lost five games in a row heading into their tilt against the Bulls, but they managed to pull off a win behind a 24-point performance from Gary Trent Jr. It was a bad loss for the Bulls, and they then had to travel to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back.

Charlotte earned a 10-point lead in the second quarter, and the third was pretty back-and-forth, but by the time the final frame came around, Coby White decided to end the Hornets.

“The biggest thing is winning and losing, and the loss [to the Raptors] kind of ticked me off because down the stretch, it was a winnable game for us,” White said via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I attack every game the same, but obviously I wanted to come out [Wednesday] and be a lot more aggressive.”

In the fourth quarter, White put up 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 1-of-3 from distance, capping off a monster night.

White finished the game with 35 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 12-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-10 from deep.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire