Coby White shows love to fans after Bulls’ Play-In win over Hawks

With their season on the line, the Chicago Bulls welcomed the Atlanta Hawks to United Center for the nine-ten Play-In game. The winner would go on to play the Miami Heat for a chance to make the playoffs and take on the Boston Celtics, while the loser would see their season end in the blink of an eye.

Luckily for the Bulls, Coby White stepped up in a big way. After struggling mightily to end the season after coming back from an injury, White popped off in the Play-In Tournament game, dropping a career-high 42 points against the Hawks and leading the Bulls to a 131-116 victory.

After the game, White showed his appreciation to the fans at United Center for supporting him throughout his huge night. (H/t ESPN)

“It was a dope moment for that to happen,” White said. “I’m thankful for the fans. It felt like a playoff vibe. The place was rocking tonight.”

In addition to his 42 points, White also had nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot 15-of-21 from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the three-point line.

