Coaching carousel rumor mill: Ohio State DC Jim Knowles in play for Duke HC job

The coaching carousel is spinning. Some actual transactions have occurred in recent days, but a lot more of the action right now is confined to rumor and speculation.

One interesting piece of speculation is that Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is being considered for the open Duke head coaching job vacated by Mike Elko, who went to Texas A&M.

Buckeyes Wire has more on the story:

Offensive line coach Justin Frye has been connected to the open Indiana head coaching position, and now defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has at least been mentioned as a potential fit to take over the Duke program by one publication.

The Blue Devils saw their head coach Mike Elko leave to take over Texas A&M, which is why they have a vacancy. 247Sports Brad Crawford believes that Knowles would be a fit, especially considering he used to be a coordinator for Duke while David Cutcliffe was leading the program.

The key here is that “sources tell 247Sports that they’re unsure if he’s interested in being a head coach at this stage of his career.”

If Knowles does want the Duke job, Ohio State and USC would both have defensive coordinator vacancies. Michigan State, another 2024 Big Ten program, also has a vacancy. This could complicate any scenario for USC in terms of getting either Jim Leonhard or Tom Allen to come to Los Angeles.

Stay with Trojans Wire for extensive coaching carousel coverage and analysis.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire