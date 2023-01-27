Coaches Poll All-Time College Football Rankings: 2010 To 2019

\What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top teams from 2010 to 2019 according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches final polls.

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

It’s been Alabama’s decade with three national titles making it far and away the best program of the 2010s so far according to the final USA Today Coaches Polls. Who else have rocked over the decade?

Taking all the UPI and Coaches Poll final rankings, CFN devised a scoring system giving every AP national champion 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Note, again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.

2010s Coaches Poll National Champions

2010 Auburn

2011 Alabama

2012 Alabama

2013 Florida State

2014 Ohio State

2015 Alabama

2016 Clemson

2017 Alabama

2018 Clemson

2019 LSU

2010s Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Teams

Number in (parentheses) is the final 2018 ranking

1 Alabama 239 (1)

T2 Clemson 171 (4)

T2 Ohio State 171 (3)

T2 Oklahoma 171 (2)

5 LSU 141 (T6)

6 Oregon 137 (T6)

7 Stanford 121 (5)

8 Georgia 111 (13)

T9 Florida State 106 (8)

T9 Wisconsin 106 (11)

11 Michigan State 102 (9)

12 TCU 95 (10)

13 Notre Dame 90 (14)

T14 Auburn 82 (15)

T14 Oklahoma State 82 (12)

16 Baylor 72 (19)

17 Boise State 71 (16)

18 Florida 69 (21)

19 Michigan 68 (18)

T20 Penn State 63 (T23)

T20 South Carolina 63 (17)

22 UCF 55 (20)

23 USC 49 (22)

24 Washington 46 (T23)

T25 Missouri 44 (T25)

T25 Texas A&M 44 (T25)

Others Receiving Votes

26 Arkansas 35 (27)

27 Utah 34 (T35)

28 Kansas State 33 (28)

29 Louisville 32 (29)

30 Virginia Tech 31 (29)

T31 Houston 30 (T30)

T31 Northwestern 30 (T30)

33 Mississippi State 29 (32)

34 Iowa 28 (39)

35 UCLA 26 (33)

36 Texas 25 (34)

37 Ole Miss 24 (T35)

38 West Virginia 23 (37)

39 Georgia Tech 19 (38)

T40 Miami 16 (T40)

T40 Minnesota 16 (NR)

T40 Washington State 16 (T40)

43 Kentucky 15 (42)

T44 Cincinnati 14 (T51)

T44 Navy 14 (T53)

T44 Utah State 14 (43)

T47 Nebraska 13 (T44)

T47 Nevada 13 (T44)

49 South Florida 12 (46)

T50 Colorado 11 (T47)

T50 North Carolina 11 (T47)

T50 Syracuse 11 (T47)

T50 Vanderbilt 11 (T47)

54 Memphis 10 (T66)

55 Arizona 9 (T51)

T56 Appalachian State 8 (NR)

T56 Fresno State 8 (T53)

T56 Western Michigan 8 (T53)

T59 Oregon State 7 (T56)

T59 Southern Miss 7 (T56)

61 Army 6 (58)

62 San Jose State 5 (59)

T63 Duke 4 (T60)

T63 Marshall 4 (T60)

T63 Maryland 4 (T60)

T66 Air Force 3 (NR)

T66 Cincinnati 3 (T62)

T66 NC State 3 (T62)

T66 Tennessee 3 (T62)

70 Northern Illinois 2 (65)

T71 BYU 1 (T66)

T71 San Diego State 1 (T66)

T71 Virginia 1 (NR)

