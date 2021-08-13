Coaches on the hot seat, NCAA reaches Baylor decision

After 5 years, the NCAA concluded they couldn’t penalize Baylor for their scandals under Art Briles. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde break down the decision.

The guys then list off the biggest names on the hot seat going into the fall and how many wins UCLA, LSU, USC, Michigan and Virginia Tech have to notch to keep their head coaches around another season.

