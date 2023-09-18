CMC jokingly recaps heated exchange with Rams' Witherspoon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey gave the 49ers an early jolt with a 51-yard sprint to close out the first quarter of their 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

He capped off that run by stiff-arming Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the ground. The two division rivals exchanged a heated moment after the play -- a conversation that McCaffrey enlightened reporters on after the game.

"I just [said], 'What's up, man? Good to see you,' " McCaffrey jokingly said after the game. "A casual conversation."

What was said in the McCaffrey-Witherspoon scuffle?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/UOQbwoMG98 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2023

McCaffrey finished the game with 135 total yards and one touchdown on 20 carries and three receptions. His 51-yard scamper in the first quarter went down as the 49ers' most explosive play of the game.

"I saw some great blocks," McCaffrey said of that run. "Deebo [Samuel] had a great block. Jauan [Jennings] had a great block, going in motion and doing what he does. After that, instincts took over. George [Kittle] had a great block, too, at the point of attack.

"All those guys all day, the O-line, they play so hard and fight for every single yard. Love those guys."

McCaffrey, with 304 total yards through two weeks, will have three days rest before San Francisco opens up the home schedule with a matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

