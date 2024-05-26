Clovis North’s McKay Madsen claims gold in discus at CIF State Championship

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis North’s McKay Madsen claimed gold at the CIF State track & field championships on Saturday. Madsen secured the victory in the discus category with the furthest distance of 206-08. Buchanan senior Derek Smith finished second with 198-03.

