Close series with Arkansas has Florida baseball moving up RPI report

Florida has lost four weekend series in a row, but the Gators are somehow climbing the D1Baseball RPI report after a close three games with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On Sunday, Florida landed in the No. 23 spot on the report, up seven spots in one day and 12 over the past week. Despite the way things played out, Florida had a chance to sweep the No. 3 ranked team on the list.

The first two games of the series were decided by one run, and Florida had scoring opportunities in timely situations during both. The Gators find new ways to lose games, including a botched sacrifice fly thanks to a brilliant deke from Arkansas’ centerfielder.

Still, Florida cruised to a win in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, securing the only win of the series with a run differential greater than one.

If Florida backs up its pitching when it needs to, this series plays out differently, but it’s hard to complain with a rise in the rankings after a series loss.

Here’s how Florida’s current win-loss breakdown plays out:

RPI Ranking Record 1-25 5-10 26-50 4-3 51-100 2-5 101-200 7-3 201+ 4-0

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire