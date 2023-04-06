How Clippers' win over Lakers impacts Warriors' playoff standing in West

How Clippers' win over Lakers impacts Warriors' playoff standing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors, by no fault of their own, slipped one spot in the Western Conference standings on Wednesday night.

With the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Golden State, previously the No. 5 playoff seed, now is the sixth seed in the West.

The Clippers (42-38) and Warriors (42-38) split their season series, but Los Angeles has the better record against Pacific Division opponents, which gives them the tiebreaker over Golden State.

The Warriors, now the sixth seed, are just one game up on the Lakers, a game-and-a-half up on the New Orleans Pelicans and two games up on the Minnesota Timberwolves with two contests left to play.

Golden State will head back out on the road to face off against the No. 3 playoff seed Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for two games that ultimately will decide whether the Warriors are able to avoid the play-in tournament and secure a top-six playoff seed.

