Clippers trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat

Doc Rivers’ days of coaching his son in the NBA are over — at least for now.

The Los Angeles Clippers struck a deal with Washington on Tuesday night, trading Austin Rivers to the Wizards for center Marcin Gortat, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.


Rivers averaged 15.1 points, four assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last season with the Clippers. Rivers, who was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets, spent the last four years playing for his father in Los Angeles.

Gortat, who is entering his 13th season in the NBA, averaged 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game for the Wizards last season. The 34-year-old has spent the last five seasons in Washington.

Landing Gortat gives the Clippers stability at center should DeAndre Jordan opt-out of his contract before the deadline on Friday and become a free agent. If Jordan opts-in on his $24.7 million contract, it’s believed that he and the Clippers would find a trade to get him out of Los Angeles to a different team.

Both Rivers and Gortat are currently in the final year of their contracts, and will become free agents after next season.

