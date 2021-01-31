Clippers at Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Clippers (15-5) welcomed back Leonard and Paul George on Friday as Los Angeles blew out the Orlando Magic on the road. The Knicks (9-11) have lost three of four, but are coming off a 21-point home win over the Cavaliers.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, January 31st
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports Prime Ticket (LAC) / MSG Network (NYK)
Point Spread: Clippers -9.5
Injury Report:
Los Angeles: Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is out
New York: Reggie Bullock (sore neck) is questionable
Probable starting lineups
Los Angeles Clippers
F Kawhi Leonard
F Nicolas Batum
C Serge Ibaka
G Paul George
G Reggie Jackson
New York Knicks
F RJ Barrett
F Julius Randle
C Mitchell Robinson
G Elfrid Payton
G Alec Burks