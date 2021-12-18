Which Cleveland Browns are out with COVID-19 as they prepare for Las Vegas Raiders?

As the Browns prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, they have 24 players and three coaches sidelined due to COVID-19.

As a result of Cleveland's outbreak, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed Friday to postpone the game until 5 p.m. Monday. It had originally been scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns (7-6) sit in eighth place in the AFC playoff standings, with the top seven teams qualifying for the postseason. They're also second in their division, trailing the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) by a game in the AFC North.

With four regular-season games left, the Browns cannot afford to lose to the Raiders (6-7) in a tight playoff race.

More Cleveland stars contract virus: Kareem Hunt, Jadeveon Clowney among latest Browns players to test positive for COVID-19

Browns COVID-19 outbreak: Case Keenum tests positive, team turns to third-string QB Nick Mullens

NFL COVID-19 protocols: NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols amid spike in cases, opens door for quicker return for vaccinated players

The game being pushed back gives the Browns hope some of their players could test off the COVID-19 list in time to face the Raiders.

Below is a breakdown by position of the individuals who are idle right now. Full-time starters are denoted with * and other regular key contributors with ^.

Cleveland Browns players out with COVID-19

OFFENSE (11)

Quarterbacks (two): Baker Mayfield*, Case Keenum

Running back (one): Kareem Hunt^

Line (four): tackles Jedrick Wills Jr.*, James Hudson III*; guards Wyatt Teller*, Drew Forbes (injured reserve)

Wide receivers (two): Jarvis Landry*, JoJo Natson (practice squad)

Tight ends (two): Austin Hooper*, Ross Travis (practice squad)

DEFENSE (12)

Line (three): ends Jadeveon Clowney*, Ifeadi Odenigbo; tackle Malik McDowell*

Linebackers (three): Jacob Phillips^, Mack Wilson Sr.^, Tony Fields II

Cornerbacks (two): Troy Hill*, A.J. Green

Safeties (four): John Johnson III*, Ronnie Harrison Jr.*, Grant Delpit^, Nate Meadors (practice squad)

Story continues

SPECIALIST (one)

Punter (one): Jamie Gillan^

Marla Ridenour column: If Browns lose, blame them for missed opportunities that enhanced dire COVID-19 straits

Cleveland Browns coaches out with COVID-19

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell, offensive assistant coach T.C. McCartney

Browns players who had been ruled out vs. Raiders due to injury

Running back (one): Hunt^ (ankle)

Wide receiver (one): Anthony Schwartz^ (concussion)

Cornerback (one): Greg Newsome II* (concussion)

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns have a COVID-19 outbreak. Who's out?