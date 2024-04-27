Clemson’s Tyler Davis selected in sixth round of NFL Draft by Los Angeles Rams

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis has become the sixth former Clemson player to be selected by an NFL franchise in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Davis was selected in the sixth round (196th overall) by the Los Angels Rams. He joined running back Will Shipley (Philadelphia), defensive end Xavier Thomas (Arizona) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Philadelphia) among Clemson players that were selected on Day 3 of the draft.

Davis was a four-time All-ACC selection while at Clemson. In five seasons with the Tigers, he was credited with 167 career tackles (29.5 for loss), 16 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 2,018 snaps over 56 games (52 starts) since 2019.

In his final season at Clemson, Davis played in all 13 games and finished with 34 tackles (12 solo, 3.5 for loss).

“I’m super proud of Tyler,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said following the Rams’ selection of Davis. “I think he is a guy that from the moment he showed up at Clemson, he’s acted like a pro, prepared like one, trained like one. He is the consummate ‘team guy’ and eventually he will be a captain.

“He is a player I would put in the same mold as Grady Jarrett. He is probably a guy that got downgraded because he doesn’t have some of the measurables from a size standpoint, but when he gets on the field, he will quickly separate from the others. That’s just who he is. That’s who he’s always been. I just really feel like he’s going to have a great NFL career. I’m super excited for the opportunity he’s earned and I can’t wait to watch him continue to be great.”

Davis became the sixth Clemson player overall to be chosen in the 2024 draft. Cornerback Nate Wiggins went 30th overall to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro went 35th overall in the second round to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

Davis is the second Clemson player to be drafted by the Rams in the past two seasons. A year ago, Los Angeles drafted former Tigers tight end Davis Allen with a fifth-round pick.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire