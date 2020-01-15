Clemson holds on late to knock off No. 3 Duke

Clemson's Aamir Simms grabs a rebound while defended by Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

While it had to fend off a late push to seal the deal, Clemson seems to have avenged its loss to LSU in the national championship game on Tuesday night.

Well, at least somewhat.

After grabbing a slight lead early on, the Tigers held on late to knock off No. 3 Duke 79-72 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday, handing the Blue Devils their second loss of the year.

THEY'RE STORMING THE COURT IN CLEMSON!@ClemsonMBB takes down No. 3 Duke! pic.twitter.com/S1U4V5XQiK — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 15, 2020

While it led for most of the contest, Clemson saw its nine-point advantage disappear with just six minutes left in the game. The Tigers, though, turned it on and finished the night out on a 20-10 run to seal the deal and keep Duke at bay for the seven-point win.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with a near-double-double with a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds, shooting 10-of-15 from the field. Tevin Mack added 22 points and nine rebounds, and John Newman finished with 14 points.

Vernon Carey Jr. led the Blue Devils with 20 points and seven rebounds. Tre Jones added 17 points, and Cassius Stanley finished with 14. Duke had 15 turnovers on the night, including nine in the first half, and got out-rebounded 35-27.

The Tigers have now won three straight following their 79-76 overtime win against North Carolina on Saturday — which marked their first-ever win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill and caused North Carolina coach Roy Williams to call it the lowest moment in his storied coaching career. The Tigers haven’t beaten both Duke and North Carolina in back-to-back games since the 1989-90 season.

