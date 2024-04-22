Clemson remains shut out of Top 25 softball poll

The Clemson softball team remained shut out of the new Softball America Top 25 poll, released Monday, April 22.

It’s the second straight week that coach John Rittman’s team was unranked in the poll — although it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Clemson (31-15 overall, 13-8 conference) blanked Winthrop, 4-0, in its midweek game last week at McWhorter Stadium and won two of three games at Notre Dame.

Texas (38-6) stayed at No. 1 in Softball America’s poll for the second straight week while Oklahoma (42-4) held at No. 2. Tennessee (34-8) moved up one spot to No. 3 while Texas A&M (37-9) climbed three spots to No. 4. Oklahoma State (39-8) rounded out the top five.

The ACC had four teams ranked in the new poll. Duke (39-6) was the highest-ranked conference school at No. 6. Virginia Tech (No. 15), Florida State (No. 16), and Miami (No. 25) were also ranked.

Clemson will travel to Louisville to conclude its regular season schedule beginning Friday. After that, the Tigers will prepare for the 2024 ACC Softball Tournament, which begins Wednesday, May 8 in Durham.

Clemson is currently tied for fourth in ACC standings with Virginia. The Tigers trail conference leader Florida State (15-3 conference), Duke (17-4), and Virginia Tech (17-4).

