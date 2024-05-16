Clemson’s record setting day clinches the Chapel Hill Regional

Clemson is heading to the NCAA men’s golf finals.

The Tigers found themselves in an early bind in the Chapel Hill Regional. They shot for 275 (-5) on day one and finished in fifth place, which would barely qualify to move to the finals.

On day two, Clemson made progress. Thomas Higgins led the team, finishing with the second-best round of the tournament. He shot a Clemson postseason record -7 (63) under par with six birdies and an eagle. The team shot 266 on the day and finished -14 combined, moving them to second place.

On day three, Clemson made its final push toward first place. Jonathan Nielsen shot in the 60s for his third day in a row for -4 with five birdies on the Tiger’s way to first place.

Calahan Keever finished with a team-low stroke count 200, going 65-65-70 on the weekend and tying for fifth place. His 65-65 start was the best 36-hole NCAA Tournament performance in school history. Clemson is the first double-digit seed to win a regional since 2009.

After finishing 10th in the ACC tournament, Clemson beat North Carolina on their home course and Georgia Tech, who finished No. 1 and 2 in ACC, respectively. The NCAA Finals will take place at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, on May 24-29.

CALAHAN KEEVER SINKS A BIRDIE FROM 18 FEET!!! CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/eog74Udeey — Clemson Men’s Golf (@ClemsonMGolf) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire