Clemson ranks outside the Top 15 in this way-too-early Top 25 for the 2024 college football season

The 2023 Clemson football season was a mix of good and bad moments, with Coach Dabo Swinney leading the way. Even though they ended with a big win against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, their overall record of 9-4 and 4-4 in the ACC disappointed some fans who wanted more consistency. Now, everyone’s talking about how Clemson can do better in 2024.

Clemson fans are excited to see what changes the team will make for the next season. As they get ready for new challenges, there’s hope and excitement for Clemson to improve. With spring football behind us, people are now eagerly awaiting college football’s start.

In Yardbarker’s latest way-too-early Top 25 for the 2024 season, Clemson ranked just outside the Top 15 teams at No. 17.

Clemson has lost at least three games in three consecutive seasons, and 2023’s 9-4 finish snapped a string of 12 consecutive years with at least 10 victories. The Tigers have not been part of the CFP since the 2019 campaign, but the ACC seems there for the taking in 2024. Of course, Clemson needs Cade Klubnik to essentially blossom into one of the country’s top quarterbacks after he completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. It would also help if he had an established supporting cast at the skill positions, because the Clemson defense is likely to be among the best in the league.

The ACC is there for the Tigers to take, but will the offense make it possible? They can if Cade Klubnik takes the next step under center and proves to everyone that his five-star rating out of high school was warranted.

Clemson should be better than this ranking in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire