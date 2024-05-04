Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown is a freshman ‘quickly meeting the hype’

The addition of linebacker Sammy Brown to Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class has injected a fresh wave of excitement into the Tigers’ fanbase. With high hopes pinned on him, anticipation is mounting to witness his impact on the team while donning the iconic Clemson uniform.

During the Tigers’ Orange and White spring game, fans were treated to a tantalizing glimpse of Brown’s potential. His debut was nothing short of sensational, as he wasted no time in making his presence felt by securing a sack on his very first snap. This electrifying moment set the stage for what turned out to be a remarkable performance by the young linebacker.

As the game progressed, Brown continued to shine, showcasing his athleticism, skill, and determination on the field. His standout display left spectators in awe and fueled optimism for the upcoming season. With each play, Brown’s talent and tenacity affirmed his status as a rising star within the Clemson football program, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future contributions to the team’s success.

According to CBS Sports, Brown is one of the highly-ranked college football recruits quickly meeting the hype.

While most schools use the transfer portal to plug roster holes, Dabo Swinney continues to build his roster through the high school ranks – no matter how many players he loses to the portal. That has created a situation where true freshmen have to play and Sammy Brown is pretty much a lock to avoid a redshirt. Brown not only held a five-star grade from us, but ranked No. 1 on my annual ‘Freaks List.’ A workout warrior and decorated wrestler with elite track and field markers, Brown tied for a scrimmage-high eight tackles in Clemson’s spring game. He also recorded a sack on his first drive, which is notable because he wasn’t asked to blitz a ton in high school.

Brown looked like a freak in the Tigers spring game and the excitement for his joining the team makes sense. Clemson has another star at linebacker waiting to breakout.

We cannot wait to see what Brown can do in 2024.

