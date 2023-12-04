Clemson lands the Palmetto State’s top player in the 2025 class

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have added the top recruit from the Palmetto State to their 2025 recruiting class.

Announcing his decision via Twitter/X, four-star South Florence (S.C) defensive lineman Amara Adams has committed to Clemson. A big landing for the Tigers; Adams will stay close to home playing for Swinney and the Tigers.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Adams currently ranks as the No.1 player in the state, the No.12 defensive lineman, and the No.111 overall player. Adams held 15 offers from rivals South Carolina and top schools such as Alabama.

This was a big recruiting win for the Tigers as they continue to recruit at a tremendous level at the area.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire