Clemson lands huge commitment in the transfer portal

Just because Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program aren’t active in the transfer portal, that doesn’t mean Brad Brownell and the Tigers’ men’s basketball team aren’t.

Recently, Brownell landed a huge commitment in a big man from Cincinnati in the transfer portal. Announcing Wednesday via Instagram, Viktor Lakhin has committed to play for Brownell and the Tigers. A huge pickup for the Tigers who have lost multiple contributors to the transfer portal.

Hailing from Anapa, Russia, Lakhin had a significant impact as a redshirt junior for the Bearcats in the 2023-24 season. He showcased his skills in 24 games out of 29 appearances as a starter, maintaining solid averages of 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, all while logging an average of 21.7 minutes on the court. With a field goal percentage of 49.8%, he also contributed defensively with 23 blocked shots and 16 steals throughout the season.

