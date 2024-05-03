Clemson lands All-Conference forward Raven Thompson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Head Women’s Basketball Coach Shawn Poppie announced the signing of junior transfer Raven Thompson.

Thompson, a 5’10” junior from Atlanta, Ga., comes to Clemson after being selected to the 2024 Southern Conference First Team All-Conference in her sophomore campaign. In her 32 games for the Mocs last season, Thompson averaged 14.2 points per game, seven rebounds per game, shot 45 percent from the floor and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

As a scorer, Thompson put up double-digit points 26 times last season, including five games with 20 or more points. Her career high of 27 points came last season against Richmond. She closed the year out making her second-consecutive SoCon All-Tournament Team.

In her freshman season with the Mocs, Thompson was named the 2023 SoCon Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per outing. She shot 51 percent from the floor for the whole season and was named to the SoCon Second Team All-Conference, the SoCon All-Freshman Team, SoCon All-Tournament First Team, and was named the SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

During her prep years in Atlanta at Langston Hughes High School, Thompson’s teams had an 85-29 record over four years. She finished her career with 1,365 points and 1,008 rebounds, and averaged 18 points, 10 boards, three assists and three steals per game. She also played for the Panthers’ softball team.

Thompson is the seventh transfer to join the 2024-25 Tigers. There are now 14 players on Clemson’s roster.

POPPIE’S THOUGHTS

I’m thrilled to add Raven Thompson to our Clemson family. Raven and I have had two years together in which she was the Freshman of the Year and a two-time All-Southern Conference selection. She will add some versatility to our roster as she doesn’t really have a true position. Raven’s ability to stretch the floor and be a playmaker off the dribble make her very guard like. With that said, she has the ability to make plays with her back to the basket as well like a post player. Raven is a high character kid whose personality and bright smile becomes contagious. I’m looking forward to continuing Raven’s development on and off the court.

-Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire