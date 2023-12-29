Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Radford in final nonconference game of 2023-24 season

Clemson basketball will host Radford ON Friday night in the final nonconference game on its 2023-24 schedule.

The Tigers (10-1) are 4-0 against the Highlanders (10-4) of the Big South Conference.

Clemson is led by PJ Hall, who ranks second in the ACC with a 20.8 scoring average, and was a first-team preseason All-ACC pick. The 6-foot-10½ Dorman High product also leads the league in blocked shots (2.55 per game) and is the only player in America averaging more than 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists.

The Tigers also are getting double-figure scoring from Joseph Girard III at 14.8 points per game and Chase Hunter (10.5). Girard is shooting .447 from 3-point range, and his 331 career 3-pointers rank sixth all-time among ACC players.

Clemson, which is ranked 17th in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, is ranked No. 12 in the NET ratings, which is the highest among ACC teams.

Clemson game time, TV channel vs. Radford

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: NA

Streaming: ACCNX (watch link: bit.ly/48uFGxf)

Clemson basketball score updates vs. Radford Highlanders

Clemson basketball 2023-24 schedule

Next five games:

at Miami on Jan. 3, 8 p.m. ET

North Carolina on Jan. 6, 12 p.m. ET

at Virginia Tech on Jan. 10, 7 p.m. ET

Boston College on Jan. 13, 3 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech on Jan. 16, 9 p.m. ET

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score updates vs. Radford in nonconference game