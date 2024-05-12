Clemson 5-star wide receiver arrives on campus

Early enrollees have become a very common practice for college football teams, but not every recruit joins the program early, opting to finish out their high school journey before starting the next chapter of their lives with the Tigers.

One of the players who did this was five-star wide receiver TJ Moore, who stayed in high school and finished out the year before joining the Tigers. Well, the long wait for Clemson fans is over as Moore is officially on campus, with Clemson’s move-in day for the football team freshman happening yesterday.

Initially a four-star recruit, Moore was wildly impressive toward the end of the 2024 recruiting cycle, flying up rankings. In 247Sports site rankings, he jumped up to the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 21 overall player. In their composite rankings which considers other major recruiting outlets, he jumped to the No. 5 WR and the No. 23 overall player.

Moore could be a star for the Tigers.

Move in day🐅 — 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) May 11, 2024

