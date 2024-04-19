Clement on Sterling comments, being on track and cup hunger
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been facing the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts on Sunday.
Here are the key points:
Says Dujon Sterling's explicit post-match comments were a sign of inexperience in dealing with the media, doubling down in his belief that they played better in Dundee than Dingwall.
Tough spell is allowing him to "learn more" about the players, adding the pressure to win every game isn't new to him after being in charge at Club Brugge.
Insists Rangers are on the "right road" but there will be "bumps" along the way. No one is more critical than him and it's why he relishes being at a club like Rangers.
"Everyone is excited" for Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts on Sunday, saying there's a "hunger" and "desire" in his camp to win more trophies.
Mohamed Diomande is available, but Rivdan Yilmaz remains out.