Clement on Sterling comments, being on track and cup hunger

Brian McLauchlin - BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been facing the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts on Sunday.

Here are the key points:

  • Says Dujon Sterling's explicit post-match comments were a sign of inexperience in dealing with the media, doubling down in his belief that they played better in Dundee than Dingwall.

  • Tough spell is allowing him to "learn more" about the players, adding the pressure to win every game isn't new to him after being in charge at Club Brugge.

  • Insists Rangers are on the "right road" but there will be "bumps" along the way. No one is more critical than him and it's why he relishes being at a club like Rangers.

  • "Everyone is excited" for Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts on Sunday, saying there's a "hunger" and "desire" in his camp to win more trophies.

  • Mohamed Diomande is available, but Rivdan Yilmaz remains out.