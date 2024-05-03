Clement on Goldson injury, squad update and sticking by VAR

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been facing the media ahead of his side's meeting with Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Here are the key points:

Connor Goldson is out for the season with a medial ligament tear. The defender suffered the injury in training, with a team-mate landing on his knee.

Big "blow" losing Goldson but believes there are enough leaders in the team for the title run-in.

Confirms Oscar Cortes and Danilo won't make their returns this season, but he hopes to see Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo back on the pitch.

“Totally pro-VAR” even though he says Rangers have been the most disadvantaged team in the league. If we got rid of it everyone would soon be calling for its return, he adds.

“Nothing official” regarding Borna Barisic and John Lundstram leaving and until such time they remain available for selection. Appreciates the longer it drags on the more likely other clubs will step in with offers.