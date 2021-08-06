Clay Horning: Where Sooners headed will never be the same or as good

Clay Horning, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·4 min read

Aug. 6—There are two hard truths about Oklahoma's impending exit from the Big 12 and the conference's likely eventual dissolution.

One, the Sooner experience inside the Southeastern Conference will never be as good, as much fun, or as riveting as the Big 12 at its best.

It won't be.

It can't be.

Two, it's been a very long time since the Big 12 was anything near its best, which has much to do with OU and Texas splitting.

There are two lines of regret for those wistful for the Sooners' old conference ties.

One, it's not the Big 12 that's so hard to let go of, but the Big Eight before it.

The Big Eight gave us the Game of the Century, a trio of national championships for the team from Norman, Barry Switzer and the wishbone, the Selmon brothers and Little Joe Washington and Scott Case recovering an onside kick at the 1983 Bedlam game in which, down two, every Sooner on the field knew the plan was to kick it deep with 2:50 remaining, everyone but Tim Lashar, who happened to be the kicker.

The Big Eight was great basketball, too. Billy Tubbs at the Sooner helm alongside great programs at Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and, back then, every once in a while, the Pokes weren't terrible either.

That history followed the Sooners into the Big 12. It wasn't a new conference, but venerable and great, just updated and improved, everything the Big Eight ever was, only more.

Texas remained on the schedule and now the game meant more. The newly branded two-division league necessitated a championship game and though OU wouldn't sniff it, or even a winning record for three impossible seasons under the late John Blake, two years into Bob Stoops' tenure they were in it and winning it and many more after that.

The other is baked into the old Big 12 South, which had to be the hardest thing to win in college football in the 2000s.

Remember the "Jump Around" game, Texas Tech at Owen Field, Nov. 22, 2008, a few days after Stoops challenged Sooner fans not to sit on their hands and make some noise?

The Saturday that game was played, Texas Tech entered unbeaten and No. 2 in what were then called the BCS Standings; Texas, which had only lost to Tech in the final seconds on the great Michael Crabtree's finest collegiate moment, entered No. 3; Oklahoma, no slouch, had only lost to Texas and entered No. 5; Oklahoma State, which had the day off, had fallen only to Tech and Texas and was No. 12, one spot in front of North division frontrunner Missouri.

Six teams in the division, three in the top five, four in the top 12 into the fourth week of the November. That was a division.

Nothing in the SEC once the Sooners arrive will match it.

Maybe you'll get that many teams ranked that high in the College Football Playoff Rankings, but it won't feel the same, because OU has no real competitive history with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida or LSU. Though the Sooners once took on the Gators and once took on the Tigers for national championships, one huge game does not a history make, and playing Florida at the Cotton Bowl last season doesn't do it either.

OU has a long history with Missouri and a shorter history with Texas A&M is what it has.

Such laments, perhaps irrelevant, are still real.

Like, when it happens, when OU and Texas get there, who will be the lifetime SEC rushing leader?

Herschel Walker, who galloped 5,259 yards over just three seasons at Georgia, or Cedric Benson, who finished with 5,540 over four at Texas?

Even if they give it to Benson, which they won't, there will be little connection.

In so many ways, you are where you come from. The Sooners will be in the SEC, but not of it.

Give them 25 years and ... nah, not then either.

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com

Recommended Stories

  • Riley: SEC is the future, Big 12 is the now for OU

    OU's move to the SEC has dominated headlines, but Lincoln Riley knows his future is taking care of business right now.

  • Pac-20 Conference? How an expanded Pac-12 Conference could look after merger with Big 12

    How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?

  • TCU football coach is realignment veteran. Here’s what concerns him as fall camp opens

    Football coach Gary Patterson recalls that the Mountain West did no favors for TCU when it left for the Big 12.

  • Show me (and the SEC) the money

    The news that the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns would be switching conferences caught the sports world by surprise. The two programs, among the highest-profile in all college sports, had been founding members of the Big 12 Conference in 1994. But money talks, and the addition of the two could push the Southeastern Conference past the Big Ten in revenue.

  • Ex-KU Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa’s not guilty verdict ignites emotions outside courtroom

    “Oh man, free. God is great,” the former KU basketball player said minutes after a Douglas County jury delivered its verdict.

  • ‘Don’t spend a cent.’ Lexington should hoard COVID funds to fight next round of COVID.

    Linda Blackford: Before Lexington officials get too excited about spending $113 million in federal COVID aid, they should wait and see how bad the next round of COVID gets.

  • Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Analyzing The Irish Training Camp Roster

    Quarterback 1A. Graduate student Jack Coan (17)1B. Sophomore Drew Pyne (10)2. Freshman Tyler Buchner (12) 3. Junior

  • Brenton Cox expected back for fall camp

    It started with an Instagram post of himself in a hospital then progressed to reporters seeing Brenton Cox Jr. in a walking boot during one of Florida's recruiting camps. On Thursday, Dan Mullen provided an update on Cox. "We expect him to be back," Mullen said when asked about what kind of availability Cox would have during camp.

  • Millers, bakers fret as drought withers North America's spring wheat

    Millers and bakers are draining wheat reserves and paying more for spring wheat used in baking, as drought shrivels crops across the Canadian Prairies and northern U.S. Plains that produce more than half of the world's supply. U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat harvest due to the driest conditions in decades, as severe weather damages crops across the hemisphere, from heat scorching cherries in the U.S. Pacific Northwest to frost chilling sugarcane in Brazil. While overall global wheat stocks are large, the drought affects mainly the high-protein spring wheat crop that millers such as Archer Daniels Midland Co and bakers including Grupo Bimbo rely on to produce the texture and moistness in baked goods that consumers expect.

  • Wearing a face mask has become a political act, says government scientist

    Wearing a face mask has become about making a political statement rather than public health, a government scientist has said.

  • Shane Beamer excited for first camp as Gamecocks head coach

    Shane Beamer has a lot of eyes on him as he opens his first fall camp as South Carolina's football coach — including a few in his own family. Beamer had gone to South Carolina's coast for a couple of days of rest and family fun before camp's start when 8-year-old son Hunter advised him, “Try not to get fired this year." Beamer welcomes all the scrutiny as a first-time head coach hoping to re-energize a program that's gone 2-16 (and 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference) the past two years.

  • Cowboys News: Game coverage, Dak’s baseball injury, Hall of Fame bias, Garrett’s exit

    The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.

  • SEC, Sankey agree to contract extension through 2026

    The Southeastern Conference extended the contract of Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league is set to grab even more prominence and wealth with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. The league announced the extension through 2026 on Thursday, five days after the two traditional football powers accepted invitations to join the SEC starting in 2025, if not earlier. The league's presidents and chancellors approved the extension for the 57-year-old Sankey, who became the SEC's eighth commissioner in 2015.

  • Mike Tomlin: Najee Harris did what we wanted him to do

    While many of the top players on both teams sat out, Thursday night’s 2021 preseason opener did feature the debut of Steelers running back Najee Harris, Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick. And coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw. Harris got a healthy workload in the first quarter, carrying seven times for 22 yards and adding [more]

  • Olympian Allyson Felix is All About Teaching Her Daughter There Isn't 'One Standard of Beauty'

    The Olympic athlete talks beauty rituals, teaching her daughter to embrace who she is, and how she makes time for self-care.

  • Nebraska defensive line group perfect balance of chemistry, competition

    Nebraska D-line coach Tony Tuioti talked on Sports Nightly about his position group, its competition and chemistry

  • Secrets Disney World Employees Won’t Tell You

    Oh, did you think that just because you’ve been to Disneyland or Disney World a few times, you have it all figured out? Like, did you know that there are tons of hidden tunnels underground that allows cast members to travel around the park without being seen? Here are just some of the secrets that Disney employees won’t tell you….

  • Cam Newton not concerned about number of practice reps he’s receiving

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has said that Cam Newton is the team’s starting quarterback — at least until someone beats him out. But based on the way the reps have been distributed during training camp practices, it certainly seems like New England is running a quarterback competition. According to Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal, [more]

  • Supermom demonstrates how she manages to take triplet toddlers to Costco all by herself

    This mom's solo run to Costco with 3 little ones is no small feat! The post Supermom demonstrates how she manages to take triplet toddlers to Costco all by herself appeared first on In The Know.

  • Sánchez leads first 3 champions in karate's Olympic debut

    Sandra Sánchez was the perfect person to stand atop the medal podium at the Budokan triumphantly wearing the first Olympic gold medal in karate. The passion of Sánchez's inspired kata performance won over the judges at the Budokan. “It’s very special, because it’s the first time, and maybe the last time,” Sánchez said, noting her sport's temporary inclusion in the Games.