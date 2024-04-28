Classical Academy alum Ethan Champlin looking to repeat as NCAA Champion with UCLA Bruins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From winning back to back CIF Titles with Classical Academy, to now trying to go back to back as an NCAA Champion with the UCLA Men’s Volleyball team, Ethan Champlin is fulfilling a dream even he couldn’t have possibly imagined.

“It was a dream of mine but not exactly a goal.. it was more fantasy than anything else. Growing up I knew I wanted to do whatever I did at the highest level whether that was basketball or volleyball but at the time I didn’t really have the size, I was pretty short didn’t really hit a big growth spurt.. it was pretty steady. Coming to UCLA, it’s pretty unreal when I look back on it. I have to look back on it sometimes cause I take it for granted,” Champlin reflecting on the full circle moment of playing for the most storied men’s volleyball programs in the country.

Champlin is currently leading the Bruins in kills and digs, UCLA has the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Champlin and the Bruins winning the 2023 NCAA Championship after defeating No. 2 Hawaii.

His hometown of Oceanside always holding a special place in Champlin’s heart, “I look forward coming back to Oceanside one day I plan to play pro for several years.. once I settle down.. Oceanside is a very likely destination.. so I’ll be back.”

Champlin and the UCLA Bruins are hoping to bring their 21st NCAA Championship back to Westwood, the tourney journey beginning on Tuesday April 30th. The Bruins will face #8 Fort Valley State at 11 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.