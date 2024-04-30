Class of 2025 athlete Dierre Hill predicted to go to Oregon

Compared to previous years, recruiting for the Class of 2025 had gone a little more slowly.

But business is about to pick up.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong has predicted that four-star athlete Dierre Hill is going to eventually commit to Oregon. He from Belleville, Ill., and Althoff Catholic High School.

Hill has offers from numerous Big Ten and SEC schools, including Georgia, Arkansas, Illinois and Indiana.

This is an example of the Ducks going into places in their recruiting that they usually wouldn’t go in to. But with their entrance into the Big Ten Conference, it has opened doors that wouldn’t normally be there for the former Pac-12 school.

247Sports rates Hill as the No. 9 running back in the country and the No. 3 player in the state of Illinois.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire