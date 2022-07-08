Class of 2024 prospect has big game in front of UNC coaches

Hubert Davis and UNC basketball coaches are out watching prospects in the live evaluation period this weekend, making stops in different cities to keep tabs on recruits. To start off, UNC was in Kansas City to watch five-star commit G.G. Jackson on Thursday.

And shortly after, they watched a 2024 prospect have a big game.

Guard Daniel Freitag dropped 30 points, grabbed 9 points and dished out 7 assists for Howard Pulley Basketball at the Nike EYBL event in Kansas City on Thursday night. The performance came with Davis sitting courtside as well as Brad Underwood (Illinois), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), and coaches from Wake Forest, Iowa State, and Minnesota:

2024 PG Daniel Freitag just dropped 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists in a win for @PulleyHoops. Was 18-18 from the free throw line. Hubert Davis (North Carolina), Brad Underwood (Illinois), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Iowa State, Minnesota, Wake Forest all watching. pic.twitter.com/jdQw776f58 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 7, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard out of Minneapolis, Minnesota is hoping to increase his stock as part of the 2024 recruiting class. And that performance eon the EYBL circuit was a good start.

Freitag currently has six offers as Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin have all shown interest in him. He’s set to take a visit to Baylor this Summer.

As it stands right now, this is the most interest UNC has shown in him so far but it’s a good sign that they could show some interest down the line in his recruitment as well.

