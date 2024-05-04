Class of 2024 to enter Indiana Boxing HOF

May 3—INDIANAPOLIS — There are just two weeks before the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame inducts the Class of 2024. This is the seventh class to be inducted into the hall, according to Greensburg native and Hall of Fame founder Craig Houk.

The event will be Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (5860 Fortune Circle West, Indianapolis).

Friday, there will be a "meet and greet" along with an auction from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. with a "meet and greet" at 11:30 a.m. and autographs at 11:45 a.m. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. and the induction ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

There are 13 inductees in the Class of 2024.

The first two names will be familiar to boxing fans — Roy Jones Jr. and Julian Jackson.

Jackson is the Celebrity Inductee for the Class of 2024. Jackson won 55 boxing matches, 49 of those came by way of knock out. That is why many consider Jackson one of the hardest punchers in boxing history.

Jackson won the world championship three times, in two weight classes. He held the WBA super welterweight title from 1987-90 and the WBC middleweight title twice between 1990 and 1995.

Roy Jones Jr. turned pro in 1989. He had a professional record of 66-9 with 47 knock outs. Jones Jr. won the world title in four weight divisions. He won the IBF middleweight title in 1993, the IBF super middleweight title in 1994 (five defenses), WBC light heavyweight championship in 1996 and the WBA heavyweight title in 2003. In 1999, Jones Jr. was the undisputed light heavyweight champ, unifying the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Jones Jr. fought Richard Hall at Conseco Fieldhouse in 2000 and won by 11th-round technical knock out.

"It is going to be exciting to have Julian Jackson in the Hall of Fame. He is also in the International Hall of Fame," Houk said. "Roy Jones Jr. is also a member of the International Hall of Fame."

Charles "Bud" Taylor is another Indiana Class of 2024 inductee and a member of the International Hall of Fame. Taylor was from Terre Haute. He won 71 professional fights, including the NBA bantamweight title in 1927 with a win in a rematch over fellow Hall of Famer Tony Canzoneri.

Houk said Indiana's Big Four inductees are Jack Callahan (fought for world title), Gary Guiden (fought for world title), Dave Hyatt and Ken Snyder.

To be inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame, individuals have to have fought amateur or professionally in Indiana. The Celebrity Induction is also a way for the committee to inductee and individual.

"This is one of the best classes of talent, with Jackson and Jones Jr.," Houk said. "Jackson is one of the all-time best punchers."

Other inductees include Rudolph Clarke, Murad Muhammad, Deborah King, Tim Austin, Gilberto Mendoz and Altus Allen.

The event cost is $150 and tickets can be purchased at www.indianaboxinghof.com. For more information, contact isaacindinanaboxinghof@gmail.com.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com