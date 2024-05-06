Clark is not the only demand for the WNBA

- Brennan: What Caitlin Clark’s $78k salary really tells us about the WNBACaitlin Clark is set to make $78,000 salary as the WNBA’s number 1 overall pick, which is about 137 times less than the NBA’s number 1 overall pick who will earn $10.5M. CNN’s Christine Brennan says the disparity is the product of capitalism, but things will get better for WNBA players.1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-high-hopes-2024-wnba-draft-cardoso-reese-coach-teresa-weatherspoon/556587/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Josh Hart and OG Anunoby on Knicks nail-biting win in Game 1 vs PacersJosh Hart credited the Knicks great defensive effort down the stretch of their 121-117 Game 1 win over Indiana. He also acknowledged teammate Donte DiVincenzo, whose three-pointer with 40 seconds to go gave New York the lead for good saying, he had the "utmost confidence" in him. OG Anunoby was impressed by the team's poise with the game on the line and commented on guarding his former teammate Pascal Siakam. Anunoby main goal was to make things as "difficult as possible" for him and added that the team will have to continue to make adjustments as the series progresses.9:52Now PlayingPaused
- Knicks Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby on playing against good friends Tyrese Haiburton and Pascal SiakamWhen the Knicks and Pacers square off in Game 1 of their playoff series on Monday night, each team will see some familiar faces. Jalen Brunson became close friends with Tyrese Haliburton on USA Basketball team last summer while OG Anunoby was teammates with Pascal Siakam in Toronto. Anunoby admitted "it will be a little weird" facing Siakam but both players are looking forward to the challenge. Brunson called Haliburton a "great player" and expects a fast-paced series from both teams.18:33Now PlayingPaused
Clark is not the only demand for the WNBA
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman unpack the issues in Caitlin Clark's preseason debut being the only WNBA preseason game available for fans to watch, and the league's miscalculation of fan interest.