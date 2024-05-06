Clark and her fans must make WNBA transition

- Brennan: What Caitlin Clark’s $78k salary really tells us about the WNBACaitlin Clark is set to make $78,000 salary as the WNBA’s number 1 overall pick, which is about 137 times less than the NBA’s number 1 overall pick who will earn $10.5M. CNN’s Christine Brennan says the disparity is the product of capitalism, but things will get better for WNBA players.1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-high-hopes-2024-wnba-draft-cardoso-reese-coach-teresa-weatherspoon/556587/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa Weatherspoon</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:52Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride talk mistake-filled final minute that cost Knicks Game 5Missed free throws, lapses in defensive play and turnovers in the final minute of regulation all contributed to the Knicks 112-106 loss in Game 5 of their series against the 76ers. Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride try to break down what went wrong in that last 60 seconds that led to a stunning Knicks loss.5:37Now PlayingPaused
Clark and her fans must make WNBA transition
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss Caitlin Clark's postgame comments on the level of "physicality" in the WNBA, and why new fans should give Clark time to adjust to playing with the pros.