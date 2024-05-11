Claremore track & field's record-setting season continues

May 11—Claremore' track-and-field team has been rewriting the record books this season, including a historic performance at the Class 5A State Championships held at Western Heights on Friday.

Junior standout Emma Robinson continued her impressive running career by clinching a second-place finish in the 3200-meter run during the state meet, setting a new school record with a remarkable time of 11 minutes, 48.91 seconds.

Robinson's performance at the state meet followed a trend of record-breaking achievements by Zebra athletes throughout the season. Just days prior, several teammates made their mark on May 4 at the East Regional meet held at Holland Hall.

In a stunning display of speed, the girls 4x200m relay team consisting of Lynie Bailey, Kortlynn Sansom, Presley Woods and Addison Reavis shattered the school record with a blistering time of 1:46.81, securing a first-place finish. The previous record had stood since 1997.

Not content with just one record-breaking performance, the same group of girls also made history in the 4x100m relay, clocking in at 49.90 seconds to claim second place and break another longstanding school record set in 2003.

Adding to the impressive display of athleticism, Reavis etched her name in the record books for a third time by setting a new school record in the 400 with a time of 59.66 seconds. This achievement not only secured her place among Claremore's track-and-field elite but also surpassed the record set by her sister Paiten Reavis just two years prior.

The record-breaking spree didn't stop there, though.

Earlier in the season, freshman Brandon Shaw left his mark by breaking the freshman record in the 200 with a time of 22.66 seconds. The previous record had stood since 1998 with a time of 22.71 seconds.

Adding a touch of serendipity to the achievement, Shaw's meet number for the day was 2271, further highlighting the significance of his record-breaking performance.

The Zebras' accomplishments this season are a testament to their dedication and talent, and their relentless pursuit of excellence isn't finished yet.

Here is a list of all the Claremore tracksters competing in the state meet this weekend:

GIRLS

100 / 200

Lynie Bailey

400

Addison Reavis

800 / 1600 / 3200

Emma Robinson

4X100 / 4X200

Kortlynn Sansom, Addison Reavis, Presley Woods, Lynie Bailey

4X400

Kortlynn Sansom, Chloe Grubbs, Emma Robinson, Addison Reavis

POLE VAULT

Kylee Saye

BOYS

100 / 200

Gage Deckard

3200

Devyn Llewellyn

110 HURDLES

Bryson Hall

300 HURDLES

Bryson Hall

Marcus Bean

4X100

Breyen Dotson, Dylan Cryder, Eli Rodgers, Gage Deckard

4X200

Breyen Dotson, Dylan Cryder, Ashton Andrews, Gage Deckard

4X400

Dylan Cryder, Ashton Andrews, Brandon Shaw, Eli Rodgers

4X800

Levi Craig, Sawyer Beller, Gabriel Rodriguez, Devyn Llewellyn

HIGH JUMP

Eli Rodgers

POLE VAULT

Alexander Miller

Mason Gillispie

Cooper Zickefoose

LONG JUMP

Marcus Bean

Nick Garbani