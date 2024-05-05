CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 tee times: Final round at TPC Craig Ranch
Taylor Pendrith leads by one shot entering the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Here's a look at tee times and groupings for Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch (click here for how to watch):
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
11:00 AM
1
Adam Scott
11:00 AM
10
Taiga Semikawa
Mark Hubbard
Dylan Wu
11:12 AM
1
Luke List
Aaron Baddeley
Nico Echavarria
11:12 AM
10
Ryo Hisatsune
Rafael Campos
Kevin Dougherty
11:24 AM
1
Daniel Berger
Alex Smalley
Adam Schenk
11:24 AM
10
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Davis Riley
Ryan McCormick
11:36 AM
1
Patton Kizzire
Justin Lower
Andrew Novak
11:36 AM
10
Henrik Norlander
Carson Young
Tom Hoge
11:48 AM
1
S.H. Kim
Keith Mitchell
Chris Gotterup
11:48 AM
10
David Skinns
Austin Cook
Max McGreevy
12:00 PM
1
Zach Johnson
Nick Dunlap
Aaron Rai
12:00 PM
10
Harrison Endycott
K.H. Lee
Tom Kim
12:12 PM
1
Stephan Jaeger
Ben Griffin
Si Woo Kim
12:12 PM
10
Kris Kim (a)
Tyson Alexander
Martin Laird
12:24 PM
1
Troy Merritt
Sung Kang
Min Woo Lee
12:24 PM
10
Sam Stevens
Joel Dahmen
Scott Piercy
12:36 PM
1
Kevin Tway
Vince Whaley
Byeong Hun An
12:36 PM
10
Ben Martin
Jason Day
Mackenzie Hughes
12:48 PM
1
Matt Wallace
Alex Noren
Kelly Kraft
12:48 PM
10
Kevin Chappell
Hayden Buckley
S.Y. Noh
1:00 PM
1
Maverick McNealy
Taylor Pendrith
Jake Knapp
Jorge Campillo
Ben Kohles
1:00 PM
10
Brandt Snedeker
Beau Hossler
Tom Whitney