CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 tee times: Final round at TPC Craig Ranch

Golf Channel
·1 min read
Taylor Pendrith leads by one shot entering the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here's a look at tee times and groupings for Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch (click here for how to watch):

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

11:00 AM
EDT

1

Adam Scott

11:00 AM
EDT

10

Taiga Semikawa

Mark Hubbard

Dylan Wu

11:12 AM
EDT

1

Luke List

Aaron Baddeley

Nico Echavarria

11:12 AM
EDT

10

Ryo Hisatsune

Rafael Campos

Kevin Dougherty

11:24 AM
EDT

1

Daniel Berger

Alex Smalley

Adam Schenk

11:24 AM
EDT

10

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Davis Riley

Ryan McCormick

11:36 AM
EDT

1

Patton Kizzire

Justin Lower

Andrew Novak

11:36 AM
EDT

10

Henrik Norlander

Carson Young

Tom Hoge

11:48 AM
EDT

1

S.H. Kim

Keith Mitchell

Chris Gotterup

11:48 AM
EDT

10

David Skinns

Austin Cook

Max McGreevy

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Zach Johnson

Nick Dunlap

Aaron Rai

12:00 PM
EDT

10

Harrison Endycott

K.H. Lee

Tom Kim

12:12 PM
EDT

1

Stephan Jaeger

Ben Griffin

Si Woo Kim

12:12 PM
EDT

10

Kris Kim (a)

Tyson Alexander

Martin Laird

12:24 PM
EDT

1

Troy Merritt

Sung Kang

Min Woo Lee

12:24 PM
EDT

10

Sam Stevens

Joel Dahmen

Scott Piercy

12:36 PM
EDT

1

Kevin Tway

Vince Whaley

Byeong Hun An

12:36 PM
EDT

10

Ben Martin

Jason Day

Mackenzie Hughes

12:48 PM
EDT

1

Matt Wallace

Alex Noren

Kelly Kraft

12:48 PM
EDT

10

Kevin Chappell

Hayden Buckley

S.Y. Noh

1:00 PM
EDT

1

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Pendrith

Jake Knapp

Jorge Campillo

Ben Kohles

1:00 PM
EDT

10

Brandt Snedeker

Beau Hossler

Tom Whitney