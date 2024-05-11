Can City help Celtic in title-defining SWPL weekend?

It's yet another title-defining weekend in the SWPL, with three rounds of fixtures remaining.

Celtic sit top after last weekend's 0-0 draw with Rangers, thanks to their potentially decisive goal difference advantage of 13.

Elena Sadiku's side welcome Partick Thistle to the Excelsior on Sunday as they look to take a step closer to what would be a historic first title.

The results between the sides point to an obvious outcome, with Celtic having won 6-0, 5-0 and 3-0 in the previous three meetings.

"We need to be confident about what we have done," Swede Sadiku said.

"It is about trying to enjoy and be happy about the situation we are in so we can go into games excited and hungry to want more.

"We know these three games are going to be very difficult and there is going to be mental pressure but we also worked hard to be in the position we are in."

Can City stop Rangers?

After Celtic battle it out at the Excelsior, Rangers travel to Petershilll to face reigning champions Glasgow City.

Leanne Ross' side are six points adrift of the top two and, while not yet impossible, it looks hugely unlikely her side will retain the title.

But that doesn't mean they won't have a say in where the championship ends up.

If City beat Rangers, they'll all but ensure Celtic lift the trophy, provided they beat Thistle.

In that scenario, the league leaders would be six points in front with just two games to go and a vastly superior goal difference.

But beating Rangers is a feat City are yet to achieve this season, losing 4-1 to Jo Potter's side in their more recent meeting.

News this week of Kenzie Weir's knee injury, coupled with further absences in Ross' squad, means it'll be a difficult end to what's already been a tough season.

"It's coming towards the end of a tough season for a lot of them in terms of the minutes they've played and it's taking its toll," Ross said.

"I've got no qualms about putting anybody into my team so we'll assess what we've got and we'll put the best team that we can out on the pitch on Sunday."

Make or break at the bottom

At the bottom of the table, it's the last chance for Hamilton Accies and Dundee United to avoid either relegation or the anxiety of a play-off.

Both are seven points adrift of Spartans, with Accies just ahead the relegation play-off spot thanks to a slightly more favourable goal difference.

Robert Watson's side travel to Ainslie Park knowing a win would move them within four of Spartans with two games remaining.

Two more wins, and Spartans slipping up, would give them a chance. But defeat on Sunday would leave them 10 points adrift with just six points left to be won.

"We are going to do everything we possibly can to stay up," Watson told BBC Scotland.

"I've said to the players when they walk off the pitch they need to be able to look at themselves in the mirror and say 'I gave everything I could'.

"If they do that then we can't have any complaints whatever happens."

United take on Montrose who, thanks to their point at Motherwell last weekend, have already booked their spot in next season's SWPL at the first time of asking.

Suzy Shepherd's United also need a victory and will be relying on Spartans and Accies to draw to prolong their chances of guarenteed safety.

More likely, though, is that they will be scrapping with Accies to see who gets a second chance in the play-off.