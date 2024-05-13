[Getty Images]

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha believes it will be "very hard to pick against" his former side beating Tottenham on Tuesday, despite the venue.

Pep Guardiola's side lost on their first five visits in all competitions to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, without even scoring a goal, before finally ending their poor sequence with victory in this season's FA Cup in January.

"City have had problems there before," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Obviously this year they broke their duck when they won there in the FA Cup, but as far as places to go where you have to get a win, I think it could be tough - but then this is a very motivated Manchester City side.

"For them to be this close, it's going to be very hard to pick against them, but I'm sure there are going to be a lot of Tottenham players and staff who will want to prove that wrong.

"It will feel at times almost like a cup tie. By the end of it, if City have drawn, it will feel like a defeat for them. The fact that City must win adds that element of the cliched 'cup finals at the end of the season'."

City will win a fourth consecutive Premier League title if they beat Spurs and West Ham in their final two games, and also have an FA Cup final against neighbours Manchester United to follow.

Onuoha added: "Three wins and you win the double - how exciting must that be, but also nerve-wracking as well?"

