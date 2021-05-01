‘It’s Cincinnati!’ Prospect has amazing reaction to returning home to play for Bengals

Videos that show an NFL draft prospect getting the call from a head coach as they begin their pro journey are always special.

But they’re something else entirely when that prospect is returning home.

That was the case Friday night when the Cincinnati Bengals nabbed Clemson’s Jackson Carman in the second round, making him one of the protectors of Joe Burrow up front.

Carman, a Fairfield High School product, was more than thrilled to get the call from Zac Taylor and return home to Cincinnati.

And based on the reaction of those around him, so is his family.

Seriously, watch this one until the end when Carman gets off the phone and reveals who he’d been chatting with:

