What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about playing Alabama football in the Cotton Bowl

After it was announced that Alabama and Cincinnati will play in the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playofs, ESPN interviewed Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.

Here's what Fickell said about Alabama.

"Well, I can't say that I've studied much of anything that they've done," said Fickell. "Obviously just watching, you know, from afar this year at times, you know, they're a great football team, they've got great talent across the board. ...

"Everybody talks about their offense, but the coach over there does a pretty good job on defense as well. So, you know, we know it's going to be an incredible challenge for us. And I think that's what gives us the best opportunity is our guys have done nothing but step up to challenges. And I think ... maybe kind of excited about maybe putting the shoe on the other foot that they've had a lot of this year."

Cincinnati is 13-0 with wins over Notre Dame and Houston. Over the last two seasons, the Bearcats have gone 26-1 with the only loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl to end last season.

Alabama football will play face off against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell speaks during a press conference on recruits on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about Cotton Bowl matchup