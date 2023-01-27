Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs preview: Prediction, picks, odds, how to watch

Setting the stage for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

The game can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST time on CBS and Paramount+.

Jim Nantz will have the play-by-play call of the game while Tony Romo will be the analyst. Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely will be the reporters and Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst.

The Chiefs are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

The Bengals are +105 on the moneyline in the game.

The Chiefs are -125.

The over/under for the game is set at 48 points.

We've gone back and forth on this one in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game and a game earlier this season in Cincinnati.

We were initially going to go with the Chiefs getting revenge for those two losses, but Patrick Mahomes' health hangs over Kansas City.

The Bengals have proven they can win in tough environments and we think they'll top the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Championship Game classic.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Chiefs 23

What you need to know about Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL picks and predictions for the AFC Championship games are split, with some favoring the Chiefs and others siding with the Bengals.

Most writers seem to think we will be in for a very close game, however.

The Bengals went 12-4 to win the AFC North and get the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They beat the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round, 24-17 before topping the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, 27-10.

The No. 1 seeded Chiefs went 14-3 and had a bye in the first round of the postseason. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, 27-20.

What happened in last Bengals vs. Chiefs game

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 13 in Cincinnati, 27-24.

Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns in that game, including an 8-yard pass to Chris Evans with 8:54 left in the game to give the Bengals the win.

The Bengals also beat the Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship Game last season in Kansas City, 27-24.

