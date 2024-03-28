Cincinnati Bearcats football will feature some speedy new receivers

The desire of a pair of speedsters to up their game to the Power Five has benefited the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, who were looking to replace some receivers from last season.

Now in your program at No. 0 is Tony Johnson, a redshirt junior from Ocala, Florida, who spent three seasons at Florida Atlantic. Johnson is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds and will be able to stretch the field for Indiana transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby, Brady Lichtenberg or whoever wins the job behind center.

Wearing No. 4 is 5-foot-7, 165-pound receiver Tyrin Smith, who is fast enough to say he can beat Johnson in a race. Smith found many holes for the UTEP Miners in Conference USA. Between the "receiving firm" of Johnson and Smith there are 183 Division I catches with more to come.

D.J. Taylor broke up this pass to Tyrin Smith, but those Smith has grabbed in spring football have been turned into big gainers with his blazing speed.

Here's a closer look at both burners that will only enhance the wide receiver room of the 2024 Bearcats:

Tony Johnson

The part of Florida Johnson is from is known as the Horse Capital of the World. When in full gallop, Johnson has turned some heads at Nippert Stadium.

Originally a walk-on at FAU, after a redshirt year, he caught 23 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Last season was even better as he hauled down 37 balls for 411 yards and four touchdowns. It was FAU's first season in the American Athletic Conference, and Johnson had one of his better games with eight catches for 131 yards in a 56-14 dismantling of the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium.

Johnson likes to work, often FaceTiming UC quarterbacks just to go over signals. During the first week of practice, those watching noticed his ability to find the ball.

"I feel like work is what brought me to this place I am right now," Johnson said. "It was just time to move on (from FAU), play Big 12 football and showcase my talents on a bigger scale. FAU was a good place for me to develop as a person and a player. I just feel like God has something else in store."

He looks forward to going to bigger schools and getting scouted. Same for Smith.

"Smitty (Smith) is more versatile, a shifty, smaller guy, but I've seen his tape," Johnson said. "He's a really nice player. Some consider me versatile, too. I can play slot and outside. I feel that allows me to be on the field more and show people what I can do."

While at Florida Atlantic, new UC Bearcat wide receiver Tony Johnson (0) racked up 60 catches the past two seasons.

Tyrin Smith

Because of his size, Smith was overlooked out of high school and started at Cisco College, where he had 13 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Given a chance in El Paso, Smith would haul down 123 passes over the next three seasons.

"Size doesn't matter at all," Smith said. "It's a lot of confidence. Just knowing you're able to go out there and play at the biggest level and compete."

In 2021 he had 33 for 570 yards and four scores, then followed that up in 2022 with 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven scores. He was over 100 yards receiving four times that year, topping out with 183 yards against New Mexico and adding a 10-catch, 117-yard game against Middle Tennessee State.

Now at UC, wide receiver Tyrin Smith (1) found some pockets for UTEP last season vs. Northwestern.

Injuries restricted him to four games last season with 19 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown.

"I'm grateful for the coaching staff here to come and offer me," Smith said. "I can go out there and show them what I can do. I can tell off the videos and everything I've been watching, it can get rowdy in here."

Both Johnson and Smith are big additions for the Bearcats who bring back 85 experienced receptions for the season. Lost by way of graduation or transfer are 72 receptions.

Returning receivers this spring

The Bearcats have top receiver Xzavier Henderson back. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior caught 58 passes for 782 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. Evan Prater returns with 12 catches for 114 yards but hasn't been active this spring due to a medical procedure. The 6-foot-4 redshirt senior will be back to full activity by summer.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson catches a pass during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Also contributing last year were 5-foot-8 senior Aaron Turner, who had 11 grabs for 89 yards and two touchdowns and redshirt freshman Barry Jackson Jr., who dazzled at times with four catches for 100 yards and a score.

Departing flights

Braden Smith is gone due to graduation after catching 48 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Dee Wiggins has seen his college time expire after a 20-catch, 246-yard effort with two touchdowns. Leaving by portal were Chris Scott with two catches for 39 yards and Donovan Ollie with two catches for 50 yards.

Rounding out the room

Redshirt junior Sterling Berkhalter is back at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. Berkhalter prepped at Princeton High School and transferred from North Carolina A&T last season. Sophomore Lesley Andoh is also on the roster as well as redshirt freshman Michael Mussari. Mussari, out of Kings High School, has had as many notable catches in spring as any scholarship player.

UC's Michael Mussari has made some spectacular catches this spring after walking on last fall from Kings High School.

New ones to know are a pair of young blazing Bearcats from Georgia. Coach Scott Satterfield has mentioned the speed of 5-foot-10, 165-pound Kale Woodburn and 5-foot-8, 190-pound Dakarai Anderson after practices.

Spring kick will be at noon

Two weeks from Saturday, the new crop of speed will be on display for the Red and Black Spring Game.

