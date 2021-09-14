Ciara wears dress to Met Gala inspired by her husband, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Ciara embraced this year's Met Gala theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" channeling Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, because what's more American than football?

The singer, who has been married to Wilson since 2016, dawned a green, backless gown with the No. 3 inspired by Wilson's jersey paired with his Super Bowl XLVIII ring from the 2013 NFL season and a clutch purse in the shape of a football.

With a solid start to the NFL season after a 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Wilson was not present on the red carpet Monday night but was represented well.

Ciara at #MetGala 2021 wearing Russell Wilson's Super Bowl ring and number 💚

Russell Wilson had four touchdown passes in the Seahawks' 28-16 win over the Colts on Sunday.

