Christopher Bell on the pole as Toyota looks to dominate again at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ring the bell folks, Christopher Bell is on the pole for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, his first pole of the season, continuing domination at this track for Toyotas.

“I love the high-speed places, the places where you’re just right on the verge of being wide open or not being wide open,” said Bell, driver of the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. “My team has done a really good job giving me the balance of I need in the car to be able to commit at the high-speed places so I mean, yeah it’s thrill like no other.”

Fellow Toyota driver and four-time winner at Kansas, Denny, Hamlin, or shall we call him the great “Hambino,” called his shot last week winning at Dover Motor Speedway, no Ruthian predictions this week, but Hamlin and 2021 winner Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson certainly see poised for a home run in the homestretch Sunday

Certainly these next two tracks are set up nicely for us, so I’m certainly encouraged by it but you know you don’t want to use up all of your promises too much too early in the season so I’ll try to save a few,” said Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I would not be surprised to see us too at the front again,” said Larson, driver of the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re so evenly matched. I feel like and he’s definitely gotten the better of us the last couple of times now, but I know we’ll have a good shot.”

Those two will certainly be in the mix and what about 2020 Kansas winner Joey Logano. He says Kansas is a true test of horsepower and a measuring stick against those recently dominant Toyotas.

“It seems like it’s fallen into their wheelhouse lately, so we’ll see, it’s always a good test,” said Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske. “Kansas is one of the best measuring sticks of where you are on raw speed so hopefully we got something this weekend.”

We’ll see if Toyota is dominate once again or Fords can find some horsepower.

