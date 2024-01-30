Christian McCaffrey's right shoulder OK after early exit from Sunday's game

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey exited Sunday's game early, playing 60 of 66 offensive snaps. Coach Kyle Shanahan did not mention McCaffrey's name on an updated injury report during his Monday conference call with beat reporters.

It appears there are no concerns with McCaffrey's right shoulder.

McCaffrey landed on his head, neck and right shoulder after Lions safety Kerby Joseph upended the All-Pro at the end of a 25-yard run to the Detroit 3-yard line. McCaffrey took himself out, and Elijah Mitchell, who played the final six offensive snaps in his only game action, scored on the next play.

McCaffrey said after the game that his shoulder was fine.

“My shoulder felt a little weird,” McCaffrey said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, “and I didn’t want to not be able to grip the ball, especially at a crucial time like that. And Mitch is unbelievable. So, he goes in there and gets a touchdown. I was happy and proud of him and our whole team. We scored. That’s all I cared about.”

McCaffrey was on the practice report only four weeks this season, two weeks with a calf injury and two weeks with an oblique injury. He missed only one game, a meaningless Week 18 game, and led the league in with 1,459 rushing yards, 2,203 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns.

The 49ers will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, and tight end George Kittle (toe) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are the only players who could miss time. Shanahan called Kittle and Thomas "day to day."