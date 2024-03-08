Christian Mahogany 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants' potential target

With the Giants holding four top-70 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-3

- Weight: 314 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 5.13

- Vertical: 32.5 inches

- Bench: DNP

- Broad Jump: 9-foot-1

- 2023 Stats (12 games started): 862 offensive snaps, no sacks allowed, five penalties

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Overall, Mahogany is a big, powerful, tone-setting presence at guard who can impose his will in a downhill, vertical based run game centered around RPOs and play action. However, he will need to learn to add patience and polish to his footwork to become more of a steady presence rather than a pure bouncer.

NFL.com: Big and powerful but lacking the leverage and body control needed to play a more consistent brand of football. Mahogany's early tape was very problematic due to shoddy footwork caused by a poor stance, but he made a midseason self-correction that led to better tape later in the year. He doesn't have the short-area movements to be a consistent pass protector against NFL sub-packages, but the hand usage and punch are good. Mahogany is a downhill mauler who needs to continue technique work but also needs to play for a team that values the big power players and allows them to do what they do best in the run game. He has a chance to be a backup with upside early in his career.

Why Mahogany makes sense for the Giants

New York needs stability at guard after a season where five different players made starts there. Furthermore, four of those five players are now free agents, with only Marcus McKethan under contract. The Giants presumably won’t view McKethan as a potential starter, so they will obviously be looking for upgrades both in free agency and the draft.

With other needs set to be addressed earlier on, New York could be trying to find a potential starter on day two. Mahogany is a prospect whose stock has been on the rise and who could develop into exactly the kind of long-term contributor the Giants need.

Although he missed the 2022 season with a knee injury, Mahogany started 35 games in his college career and returned from the injury to put together an excellent season in which he didn’t allow a sack. Mahogany ultimately started all 12 regular season games at right guard in 2023, before opting out of the team’s bowl game.

Most analysts have been projecting that Mahogany could be a potential day two pick, and he has solidified that status since the season ended. He was a standout performer at the Shrine Bowl and posted an excellent set of workout numbers at the Combine that showcased his speed, explosiveness and agility.

It’s encouraging that Mahogany has shown improvement in his technique and has responded well to the coaching he received during Shrine week. These could be signs that he will be quick to develop once he gets to the NFL.

With BC, Mahogany played extensively at both guard positions and even proved that he can fill in at tackle in an emergency, so he should be a useful reserve if he isn’t ready to start right away. However, he looks like he could be an ideal fit for the Giants’ run schemes, so he could potentially win a starting role in training camp to add to New York's young core.

NFL Comparison

Bleacher Report: Robert Hunt