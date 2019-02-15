Chris Webber, Ben Wallace headline 2019 finalists for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Chris Webber and Ben Wallace are among the most recognizable names in the finalists for the Naismith Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. (Photo by Nathaniel S.Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

It might not be as stacked as last year’s group, but the finalists announced Friday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame don’t lack for meaningful places in basketball history.

Among the biggest names of the 14 finalists for today’s fans are Detroit Pistons great Ben Wallace, whose four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards ties him with Dikembe Mutombo for most all-time, and Chris Webber, the top recruit of the Fab Five who later achieved stardom in the NBA.

2019 finalists for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The first-year finalists for induction include:

Marques Johnson, five-time NBA All-Star who also won national player of the year awards at UCLA under John Wooden

Jack Sikma, seven-time NBA All-Star with the Seattle Supersonics

Ben Wallace, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the Pistons

Paul Westphal, five-time NBA All-Star with the Phoenix Suns

The finalists who have previously received consideration are:

Leta Andrews, won a national-record 1,416 games as high school head coach

Hugh Evans, NBA referee for 28 years

Bill Fitch, two-time NBA Coach of the Year

Bobby Jones, four-time NBA All-Star and eight-time NBA all-defensive first team with the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers

Sidney Moncrief, five-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the Bucks

Barbara Stevens, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year

Eddie Sutton, reached three Final Fours in 36-year college coaching career with stops at Arkansas and Kentucky

Teresa Weatherspoon, five-time WNBA All-Star and two time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year with the New York Liberty

Chris Webber, five-time NBA All-Star and top recruit of Michigan’s Fab Five team

The Naismith Class of 2019 is scheduled to be announced at the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis. To earn election, a finalist must receive 18 votes from the Hall’s 24-person Honors Committee Last year, eight of 13 finalists were elected alongside five directly elected members.

