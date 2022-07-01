Patrick Beverley’s Twitter bad luck strikes again with reported Rudy Gobert trade after he praised Timberwolves signing

Field Level Media

For Minnesota, one seems to be beginning. The Jazz have agreed to trade Rudy Gobert - a three-time defensive player of the year - to the Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal. Utah will receive four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, a first-round pick from this year's draft in Walker Kessler, along with Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.