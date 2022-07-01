Patrick Beverley’s Twitter bad luck strikes again with reported Rudy Gobert trade after he praised Timberwolves signing
Pat Bev is on the move again.
The Utah Jazz reportedly are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for several players and first-round picks. See the full trade details here.
The Timberwolves will reportedly acquire Gobert from the Jazz in a blockbuster trade involving several players.
The Cleveland Cavaliers added some frontcourt depth by agreeing to a contract with veteran center Robin Lopez. The Cavs become his ninth NBA team.
After becoming a free agent, Bruce Brown is headed to Denver.
For Minnesota, one seems to be beginning. The Jazz have agreed to trade Rudy Gobert - a three-time defensive player of the year - to the Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal. Utah will receive four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, a first-round pick from this year's draft in Walker Kessler, along with Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.
Chris Kirschner on John Collins' trade market: From talking with people since the draft, it seems like the market for Collins has decreased quite a bit. Now, I'm not really sure who's interested in him… As it stands now for John, the market has ...
Minnesota paid a steep price to bet on a twin towers concept.
Reports indicate that the Nets could be interested in a Kyrie Irving trade that sends young talent over from Charlotte.
Barry Jackson: Both Heat and Suns need Durant clarity. But there is Heat interest in Jae Crowder if Miami doesn't get Durant, source reiterated. Suns haven't conveyed whether they're keeping Crowder or not. He's due $10.2 M next season in final year ...
The Celtics made the NBA Finals and have to be considered Eastern Conference favorites after their trade for Malcolm Brogdon.