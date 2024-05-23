How Chris Klieman juggles the transfer portal and traditional recruiting at K-State

Chris Klieman is unable to predict exactly how many high school prospects or college transfers he will sign at the beginning of any given recruiting cycle, but he does know one thing that will always be true when Kansas State is on the hunt for new football players.

The Wildcats need to prioritize both types of newcomers.

K-State will always be on the lookout for traditional recruits, but it also needs to be ready to fill roster needs via the transfer portal. That is particularly true during the winter and spring. Sometimes the Wildcats have lots of gaps to fill with veterans. Sometimes they only need a few. No matter what, they will never stop bringing in high school seniors.

Finding the right recruiting balance has felt like a juggling act for Klieman and his coaching staff in recent years. But it seems like they have figured out a formula that works for them.

“With a high school kid, it’s still seeing if they’re a developmental guy and that they are going to be here for four or five years,” Klieman said. “We want the guys to still be in our program for four or five and sometimes six years. That’s still the most important thing for us, is to have the developmental guys that are going to be here for the long haul. With the transfer guys, they’re typically only here for one year, maybe two.”

The results heading into the 2024 season were as follows:

K-State brought in 15 traditional recruits from the high school level. Several of them, including running back DeVon Rice, quarterback Blake Barnett and offensive lineman Ryan Howard are already on campus and have experienced spring practice.

The Wildcats also signed nine new incoming transfers. That group is highlighted by Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, Penn State receiver Dante Cephas and New Mexico transfer Alec Marenco.

Klieman is proud of that mixture of talent. He would likely take that ratio of traditional recruits to transfers in most years.

One thing is for sure: The Wildcats went about landing those two types of players in very different ways.

K-State cornerbacks coach Van Malone compares transfer recruiting to speed dating and traditional recruiting to a full-on courtship.

“The portal gives us the opportunity to go and fill needs,” Malone said. “For those players you are recruiting, there is kind of a mercenary spirit about them. It’s a different kind of recruiting. You know what you’re looking for. I know what I’m looking for. Let’s come together. Let’s get it done.

“There’s not a whole lot of recruiting when it comes to these older players. You don’t have to send them graphics. You don’t have to come in and do a photoshoot. You don’t have to wine and dine them. You show him the facts. You show him how you will develop him. You show him where he has the opportunity to play and to contribute during his short time he’ll be here, and either he likes it or he doesn’t. It’s quick.”

That explains why K-State was able to sign nine transfers in a short amount of time, but the Wildcats are still sitting on just three pledges for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

“With a high school player there’s going to be a little bit more that you have to commit,” Malone said. “You’re going to have to send him some graphics, your fans are going to have give me some love with the whole social media thing. There is a lot more legwork in putting a coat around that kid. Whereas the older players don’t require that. They’ve gone through the process and frankly just want to know the facts.”

Over the next few months, the Wildcats will add a dozen or more high school players as their focus shifts in that direction. After the season, transfers will likely become the priority. K-State coaches are getting used to the dance and all the differences that go into it.